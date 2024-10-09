Wednesday, October 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan criticizes government's constitutional amendment plans

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan criticizes government's constitutional amendment plans
Web Desk
9:56 AM | October 09, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has stated that the government will struggle to secure support from party members for its proposed constitutional amendments.

During a recent interview, Barrister Gohar Khan pointed out that no government has held the two-thirds majority necessary for constitutional amendments since 1984. He criticized the government's timing, particularly regarding proposed changes related to judicial transfers, calling it an "attack on the judiciary."

“The government seeks to isolate the judiciary through these amendments, without the mandate to do so,” Khan remarked.

He further revealed that PTI has not been provided with a draft of the amendments. During a briefing by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar to the parliamentary committee, PTI had requested a written draft, which the government did not have. Gohar Khan argued that even government members might refrain from supporting the bill when it is brought to a vote.

New French PM faces first no-confidence motion

KP House Incident and Ali Amin Gandapur’s Disappearance

Addressing the KP House incident, Gohar Khan disclosed that police had surrounded the building, blocking all routes with containers. Despite the heavy police presence, he managed to reach the site but questioned the absence of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for six hours, which led to speculation about the possible abduction of Ali Amin Gandapur.

Families and journalists were also present at KP House, but Khan was unable to meet with Gandapur. He criticized the police for entering the premises, emphasizing that KP House holds diplomatic status and that the authorities should have waited for Gandapur to emerge.

Khan concluded by saying that Ali Amin Gandapur opted for a secure route out of Islamabad due to safety concerns, ensuring his discreet exit from the Red Zone.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1728444325.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024