PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan criticizes government's constitutional amendment plans

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has stated that the government will struggle to secure support from party members for its proposed constitutional amendments.

During a recent interview, Barrister Gohar Khan pointed out that no government has held the two-thirds majority necessary for constitutional amendments since 1984. He criticized the government's timing, particularly regarding proposed changes related to judicial transfers, calling it an "attack on the judiciary."

“The government seeks to isolate the judiciary through these amendments, without the mandate to do so,” Khan remarked.

He further revealed that PTI has not been provided with a draft of the amendments. During a briefing by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar to the parliamentary committee, PTI had requested a written draft, which the government did not have. Gohar Khan argued that even government members might refrain from supporting the bill when it is brought to a vote.

KP House Incident and Ali Amin Gandapur’s Disappearance

Addressing the KP House incident, Gohar Khan disclosed that police had surrounded the building, blocking all routes with containers. Despite the heavy police presence, he managed to reach the site but questioned the absence of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for six hours, which led to speculation about the possible abduction of Ali Amin Gandapur.

Families and journalists were also present at KP House, but Khan was unable to meet with Gandapur. He criticized the police for entering the premises, emphasizing that KP House holds diplomatic status and that the authorities should have waited for Gandapur to emerge.

Khan concluded by saying that Ali Amin Gandapur opted for a secure route out of Islamabad due to safety concerns, ensuring his discreet exit from the Red Zone.