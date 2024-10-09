Wednesday, October 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI files contempt plea over denied jail access to legal team

PTI files contempt plea over denied jail access to legal team
NEWS WIRE
October 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed a contempt petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), accusing authorities for preventing lawyers from meeting with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail. The petition, submitted by PTI’s lawyer, Intazar Hussain Panjotha, names the interior secretary and the superintendent of Adiala Jail as respondents. The petition argues that the IHC had previously allowed the PTI founder’s lawyers to meet him twice a week. However, when a list of the legal team was sent to the jail, the authorities reportedly refused to allow the meetings. The plea states that this refusal is a violation of court orders and calls for contempt proceedings against the responsible officials. It also demands that immediate instructions be issued to ensure that the PTI founder’s lawyers are allowed access as directed by the court.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1728375093.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024