Punjab cabinet approves programme for mass weddings, allotment of land to poor farmers

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday approved a comprehensive program for mass weddings and the allocation of land to landless farmers, alongside several new initiatives across various departments. During the 17th cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the project for group marriages for 3,000 girls from underprivileged families was sanctioned. Each bride will receive Rs 100,000 through an ATM card along with gifts including furniture, clothing, and dinner sets. The chief minister directed an expansion of the collective marriage initiative. The cabinet also approved leasing 100,000 acres of land to landless farmers for temporary cultivation over three and five years. Additionally, an e-bus service was greenlit, with 27 buses set to arrive in the first phase. To support this initiative, 1.2 MW solar panels will be installed in the e-bus parking lots for charging. By the end of the year, a total of 680 e-buses will be operational across Punjab. The chief minister also proposed an ‘Electric Taxi Service Plan’ for Lahore and called for strict monitoring of flour and chicken prices throughout the province. In a briefing, the cabinet was told that 170,000 farmers in Punjab have received Kisan cards, while 267,000 cards have been issued, with 1.2 million applications received. The scrutiny for 700,000 applicants for the Green Tractor Scheme has been completed. The cabinet approved the transfer of funds to the Housing Department to construct 839 houses under the New Pakistan Housing Scheme in Raiwind, Chiniot, and Sargodha. A five-year age relaxation for promotions to the posts of Inspector, Sub-Inspector, and Assistant Sub-Inspector was also granted. Other approvals included the annual maintenance of government helicopters, land transfer for oil storage to Pakistan State Oil, and an agreement for tax collection on immovable property through e-stamping with the Punjab Bank. The cabinet reappointed the Board of Directors for the Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company, approved funding of Rs 1.7 billion for tertiary care hospital improvements, and included development projects for five major hospitals in the Annual Development Programme. Significant legislative actions were taken, including the repeal of the Punjab Forensic Act 2007 and the approval of the Punjab Forensic Science Act 2024. The cabinet also extended contracts for the Management Information System staff and approved the establishment of a Joint Local Government Authority in each district. A grant of Rs 10 million was allocated for the Ajoka International Theater Festival in Lahore, and various appointments and nominations were approved, including for the Punjab Skills Development Authority and the Punjab Service Tribunal. The cabinet sanctioned funds for the ‘Clinic on Wheels’ project, recruitment of dengue staff in Rawalpindi, and medical expense reimbursements for specific government officials. Provincial Ministers, Special Assistants, and other relevant officials, including Health Advisor Dr. Azhar Kayani, participated in the meeting, with some joining via video link.