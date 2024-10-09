Punjab CM reviews progress on Lahore Development Plan

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday chaired a special meeting to assess the progress of the Lahore Development Plan. She expressed her frustration over delays in the project and voiced strong dissatisfaction regarding the poor cleanliness of the city’s roads, streets, and bazaars, imposing a three-day deadline for improvements.

During the meeting, it was decided to initiate an anti-encroachment campaign targeting 18 markets in Lahore. The chief minister emphasized that relevant institutions should take the initiative to repair city roads independently. “Roads are maintained and cleaned wherever the CM travels; why can’t this be done consistently?” she questioned.

She directed that patchwork on main roads be prioritized and raised concerns about the dangers posed by potholes, demanding that none be left unaddressed. The Road Maintenance Unit of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) was instructed to become proactive and effective.

The CM called for the removal of illegal parking to clear footpaths and emphasized the importance of consulting the trading community during the anti-encroachment efforts. Specific areas should be designated for motorbike parking in each parking lot.

The chief minister was informed that 2,598 livestock had been relocated from 213 sites outside the urban jurisdiction, while over 1,800 individuals were residing in tents at various locations in Lahore. She ordered the removal of posters from walls, poles, and pillars, and directed that farmers be encouraged to voluntarily move their livestock outside the urban area in the first phase.