Punjab CM stresses climate diplomacy with India, announces youth internship stipend increase

highlighted the importance of engaging in climate diplomacy with India, calling for joint efforts to tackle environmental challenges. Speaking at a ceremony on Wednesday, she stressed the need for collaborative action on climate issues between neighboring countries.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Green Punjab App and Smog Helpline 1373 as part of the government's initiatives to address environmental concerns. Maryam Nawaz underscored that the Punjab government is fully committed to combatting environmental degradation, with a focus on practical measures rather than empty promises.

During her address, she announced a significant increase in the stipend for youth interns, raising it from Rs25,000 to Rs60,000 per month. This, she said, was a step towards empowering the youth and providing them with greater opportunities in their respective fields.

Additionally, the chief minister outlined the ongoing efforts to combat smog, a growing issue in the province that has contributed to respiratory diseases and disruptions to daily life.