RFU confirms friendly match against Pakistan canceled

The (RFU) has confirmed that the anticipated friendly match between the Russian and Pakistani national teams will not take place during the current international break.

According to an official statement from the RFU's communications service, while negotiations with the Pakistan Football Federation had been ongoing, the decision was made to cancel the match due to the limited timeframe of the current training camp.

Despite the cancellation, the Russian national team, led by Valery Karpin, will continue their October 7–15 training camp.

The squad will conduct a master class for children from the Belgorod and Kursk regions and hold a fan meet-and-greet at the Lev Yashin Dynamo Stadium on October 10.

The RFU also revealed that negotiations for friendly matches in November are nearing completion, with opponents to be announced once agreements are signed.