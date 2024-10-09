Russia should play only with official teams, we need to maintain status: Russian Head Coach

The of the Russian national team, Valery Karpin has said that there is no point in playing with an unofficial team while responding to questions about possible future opponents with Sports Express

Will the team have an opponent?

The same information as you: it seems to be happening, but it’s not certain. With whom? With Pakistan, with people from Pakistan. If this is an unofficial , then there is no point in playing with them — that’s my opinion.

What would you choose: a match with the media league team, people from Pakistan, or not to play at all?

We try to play with official teams, whether they are strong or weak. I think we need to maintain a certain status.

There was a possibility that the training camp would be canceled. We discussed it. If we had known the situation, we might have canceled it. The official Russian team should only play with official teams, that is my position.

The Russian national team is holding a training camp from October 7 to 15. However, it is still unknown whether the national team will have an opponent during this break for national team games.