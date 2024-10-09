Wednesday, October 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Russia should play only with official teams, we need to maintain status: Russian Head Coach

If we had known the situation, we might have canceled it: Valery Karpin

Russia should play only with official teams, we need to maintain status: Russian Head Coach
Web Sports Desk
4:52 PM | October 09, 2024
Sports

The head coach of the Russian national team, Valery Karpin has said that there is no point in playing with an unofficial team while responding to questions about possible future opponents with Sports Express

Will the team have an opponent?

The same information as you: it seems to be happening, but it’s not certain. With whom? With Pakistan, with people from Pakistan. If this is an unofficial Pakistani team, then there is no point in playing with them — that’s my opinion.

What would you choose: a match with the media league team, people from Pakistan, or not to play at all?

Brazil's Supreme Court allows X to resume operations

We try to play with official teams, whether they are strong or weak. I think we need to maintain a certain status.

There was a possibility that the training camp would be canceled. We discussed it. If we had known the situation, we might have canceled it. The official Russian team should only play with official teams, that is my position.

The Russian national team is holding a training camp from October 7 to 15. However, it is still unknown whether the national team will have an opponent during this break for national team games.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1728456007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024