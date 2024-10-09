Wednesday, October 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Salman says he can dominate spinners anytime

Azhar Khan
October 09, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  Salman Ali Agha attributed his aggressive century on Day 2 of the first Test against England to his natural tendency to take on spinners, dismissing any notion that it was a premeditated strategy. His unbeaten 104 played a key role in guiding Pakistan to a commanding total of 556 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Salman highlighted how his instinct to attack spin bowling shaped his performance. “There was no plan as such; it’s just part of my game to go after spinners, no matter the situation,” Salman explained. “I feel confident against spinners and can take them on at any time. My runs today came naturally, without any pre-planning.” Reflecting on a key moment during his innings when he thought he was dismissed, the batter recounted how he was spared due to the fielder’s misstep: “I thought I was out, but the umpire told me the fielder had stepped on the boundary while regaining control of the catch.”

Chairman CDA reviews revenue collection

Salman also spoke about the challenges of playing against England and his experience in batting with the tail. “England is a tough side, so you have to be at your best. Batting with the tail is something I’ve been doing for the last two years, and it brings out the best in me.”

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1728375093.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024