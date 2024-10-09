SAU VC underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems

HYDERABAD - Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam Dr Fateh Marri underscored the pivotal role of agricultural engineers in understanding canal irrigation systems and ensuring the efficient supply of water to crops through precise crop water requirement calculations.

According to the SAU spokesperson, addressing a dinner reception held in honour of the newly elected members of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Dr Mari emphasized the need for recognizing and utilizing the expertise of agricultural engineers in key sectors such as irrigation and farm infrastructure to meet the demands of modern agriculture.

He further said that education was rapidly transforming, making the role of engineers essential in all fields. Agricultural engineers, in particular, should be acknowledged for their significant contributions to sustainable farming practices.

Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, and newly elected Vice Chairman of PEC, pledged that the PEC would address the challenges faced by engineers.

He also acknowledged the decisive role agricultural engineers played in the PEC elections despite their smaller numbers and expressed plans to discuss their concerns, including technical allowances, with Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering at SAU and member of the PEC governing body from Sindh Dr. Altaf Ali Sial reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for the rights of engineers, particularly agricultural engineers, whose importance has often been overlooked. He emphasized the need to highlight their contributions on various platforms.

Chairman of the Pakistan Society of Agricultural Engineers Syed Mansoor Rizvi highlighted that over 300 agricultural engineers graduate annually from seven universities across the country, yet they are not provided with sufficient opportunities in fields such as agricultural machinery, irrigation and related areas.

The event was attended by engineers from SAU, Mehran University, Quaid-e-Awam University Nawabshah and NED University Karachi.

Former Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalil Ahmed Abbupoto, Dr. Inam Bhatti, Dr. Muhammad Bux Bhutto, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Muneer Mangi, Dr. Shoukat Soomro, Dr. Ishaq Abro, Dr. Abdul Jabbar Sangi and Dr. R.B. Vistro were also among attendees. The evening concluded with a musical performance by young singer Waqar Mallah.