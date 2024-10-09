Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Saudi crown prince ‘reassures everyone’ about king’s health

Anadolu
8:32 AM | October 09, 2024
International

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “reassured everyone” about the health of King Salman during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. 

“His Highness the Crown Prince reassures everyone about the health of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and expresses gratitude to all who inquired about his well-being,” the state news agency SPA reported.

It came two days after the Saudi Royal Court announced on Sunday that the king will undergo medical tests for a lung inflammation.

In May 2022, the monarch was hospitalized for a colonoscopy and other medical tests. He also underwent a gallbladder removal surgery in 2020.

King Salman has ruled Saudi Arabia since 2015 after spending two and a half years as a crown prince.

