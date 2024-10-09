Senate body moves privilege motion against Ministry of Commerce officials

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce on Tuesday unanimously moved a privilege motion against the Ministry of Commerce officials responsible for excluding member of Parliament from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) board since 2021 thereby abrogating the law and the Parliament.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce was held under the chairmanship of Senator Anusha Rahman at the Parliament House. The issue remained on the agenda of several meetings, and after a thorough review of the records of the Commerce ministry, it was revealed that some officials of the ministry have consistently excluded the parliamentary members from the TDAP board since 2021, without any legal authority using unsubstantiated excuses.

The committee members took serious exception to the ministry officials for consistently misleading the committee’s proceedings regarding failure to acknowledge Senator Saleem Rehman’s ratification to the TDAP board from 2021 to 2023. The delay persisted due to some ministry officials when Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan, despite being nomination by the Chairman of the Senate and subsequently ratified by the Senate Committee on Commerce in September 2024, was not notified and the matter was unnecessarily made a bouncing ball between Ministries of Finance and Law. Senator Bilal Khan lamented that this exclusion not only violates the rules of parliamentary conduct and the sanctity of the custodians of the House but also indicates ulterior motives, given that the TDAP received substantial funds from the EDF, which could evade oversight by the Parliament.

Following due deliberations, the Committee concluded that no legal justification exists for the exclusion of parliamentarians as claimed by the Ministry of Commerce under the SOE Act nor under a letter of the Law Division of 2020, which have mysteriously been made applicable to the Senators and MNAs being parliamentarians but at the same time not made applicable to the nomination of the federal minister to board who is also a parliamentarian.

The committee took strong exception to the action of Commerce Ministry officials who without seeking legal advice from law or Prime Minister, appointed an Advisor as TDAP board chair in 2021, despite not being legally authorised by the Prime Minister being Federal Minister incharge.

The committee asked for strict action against officials of Commerce Ministry who kept parliamentarians excluded from the board on one excuse or another for the last 4 years and also those who facilitated appointment of an advisor as TDAP chairman without authorisation by the then Federal Minister Commerce. The officials of the Ministry of Commerce failed to appreciate that the “status” of a Federal Minister does not arrogate to anyone, be it an Advisor or SAPM.

After detailed deliberations it was concluded that the matter might be referred to the Privilege Committee of the Senate and the Establishment Division should be involved to conduct inquiry into the delinquent officers serving in the Ministry of Commerce and take action if any inefficiency and misconduct is established.

Upon reviewing the list of ex-officio positions filled through deputation from outside the commerce and trade group within the Ministry of Commerce over the past decade, it was noted that Customs officers transitioned to Commerce Ministry in senior most grades 22, 21 and 20. The committee showed concern on senior positions occupied by non commerce and trade group.

The committee also examined the composition of the HR Committee of the TDAP board, observing that it improperly included representatives from the Ministry of Commerce when only board members can be on subcommittee of board. Any other persons can be co-opted as special invitees but cannot be made members. This is a violation and departure of the regulations governing the board’s structure.

Additionally, the committee received a detailed briefing on various Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) of the Ministry of Commerce stationed abroad. The committee was briefed by the trade and investment counsellor in Nairobi. The TIO shared the demand for cheap rice.

The committee praised the collaboration that has led to the generation of tractors and motorcycles by Kenya from Pakistan, anticipating revenue benefits for the country.

The committee thoroughly discussed the country’s export growth and addressed the challenges faced by exporters in competitive markets. It stressed the importance of trade offices in promoting exports and emphasised the need for efficient operation of a commerce portal that provides demand of products in countries for export items from Pakistan.