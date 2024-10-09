Wednesday, October 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Shah Latif Children’s festival rescheduled for November 2

NEWS WIRE
October 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Shah Latif’s Children’s Festival” scheduled for  Saturday 19th  October in Islamabad by the authority of the Sindhi language has been changed due to unavoidable circumstances. The Spokesman SLA informed on Tuesday that  Shah Latif’s Children festival will now be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at the Academy of Literature in Islamabad. Dr Ishaq Sameejo, chairman of Sindhi language Authority has started, interaction met with social, literary and cultural figures and heads of institutions in Islamabad and invited them to participate in the festival.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1728375093.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024