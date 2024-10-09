Shehroze Kashif becomes Pakistan’s youngest climber to conquer all 14 of World’s Highest Peaks

At just a mention, the name echoes a story of staunch resilience, unyielding dedication, and a source of immense pride for the nation. Today, Pakistan’s most esteemed mountaineer, only 22 years of age, has etched his name in history by summitting Shishapangma, standing tall at 8,027 meters.

This incredible feat has not only elevated him to the pinnacle of mountaineering but also crowned him as the youngest Pakistani to conquer all 14 of the world’s , setting a new benchmark for human endurance and national pride.

Shehroze said, “I knew it would be incredibly difficult, and the risk of losing my life was real. But I kept focusing on one thought—what if I succeeded? With strong faith in Allah, I found the strength to push through. Now, standing here, I realize that this achievement is not just about conquering mountains; it’s about conquering fears, doubts, and limitations. For me, it’s nothing short of a miracle.”

The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation deserves immense recognition for being a cornerstone in Shehroze Kashif’s extraordinary journey. As his steadfast supporter, they have not only provided financial backing but have also been a constant source of moral encouragement.

's mountaineering journey, which began at the tender age of 11, is nothing short of inspirational. By the age of 19, he had already made history by becoming the youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest (8,849m) on May 11, 2021, followed by setting another world record as the youngest climber to conquer K2 on July 27, 2021. His relentless pursuit continued in 2022 when, on May 5, he became the first Pakistani to reach the summit of Kangchenjunga (8,586m), and just 11 days later, on May 16, he stood atop Mount Lhotse (8,516m), the fourth-highest peak in the world.

August 2022 saw him add two more impressive feats to his name, conquering both Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) and Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), the latter being the 11th highest mountain globally. Prior to this, in July 2022, he successfully summited Nanga Parbat. In 2023, Kashif continued his ascent by reaching the top of Cho Oyu, the sixth-highest peak in the world at 8,201m, further concreting his legacy as one of the most accomplished Pakistani young climbers in history.

Abdul Razak Dawood, the pillar of The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, shared his heartfelt emotions, saying, “I am truly at a loss for words to describe my happiness today. I always believed in the extraordinary potential of this young man, and today, he has surpassed all expectations, making the entire nation proud. There’s no greater feeling than witnessing the name of Pakistan’s youth celebrated at a global level.”

On October 8 of last year, many Pakistani climbers narrowly escaped tragedy when an avalanche struck near the summit of Tibet’s Shishapangma peak. The catastrophic event claimed the lives of two climbers from the US and Nepal, while two others from the same countries went missing as massive avalanches swept across the main climbing route. Despite the daunting challenges and the history surrounding this summit, Shehroze Kashif’s strong determination turned the impossible into reality. His achievement, as the youngest to conquer this monumental feat, stands as a powerful attestation of perseverance and grit, proving that greatness knows no boundaries.

“Shehroze is a true inspiration for the younger generation, and we are incredibly proud to support him. Our foundation is always ready to back talented individuals across the country because, for us, Pakistan’s image on the global stage is of utmost importance. It’s the young and gifted generation that can truly understand our mission and uplift our nation to new heights,” says Mehreen Dawood.

The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by the Foundation believes in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields. The purpose of the Foundation is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special emphasis on skill construction and improvement. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone who has the spirit of adventure by becoming a part of their transformative journey.