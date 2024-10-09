Skipper Stirling leads Ireland to ODI win over South Africa

ABU DHABI - Ireland captain Paul Stirling led from the front with a dashing 88 as his side completed their ODI series against South Africa with a convincing 69-run win in the final match in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing 285 to win, South Africa slipped to 126-6 with only a fine 91 from Jason Smith keeping them in the game. But Smith was unable to prevent the Irish from claiming only their second ODI win over the Proteas. “It’s a relief to get past it,” said Stirling. “We talked about just winning the game and getting the job done.” “We let ourselves down in the first two games. We knew if we applied ourselves and kept our wickets in hand we’ll get the runs.”

Graham Hume, who was born in Johannesburg and played for South Africa Under 19s, was the pick of the Irish bowlers with 3-29 while Ulster-born Craig Young finished with 3-40. South Africa took the ODI series 2-1 with the two sides sharing the preceding T20 series 1-1. Stirling set the tone for Ireland’s 284-9 after he won the toss and decided to bat. That was in contrast to the first two matches when Ireland chased, failing to survive past 32 overs as they made 132 and 169 in reply to big South African scores.

Stirling and Andy Balbirnie put on 101 for the first wicket before Balbirnie fell to Lizaad Williams for a steady 45 from 73 balls. Curtis Campher accelerated with 34 off 36 balls before he fell to Ottneil Baartman who then bowled Stirling in his next over. The captain had hit three sixes and eight fours in his innings.

Harry Tector kept Ireland moving with a 48-ball 60 while Williams, the only South African bowler to get through his full 10 overs, finished with 4-56. South Africa’s reply was soon in disarray at 10-3 as Mark Adair removed Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen, standing in for injured captain Temba Bavuma. Reeza Hendricks edged Graham Hume to Balbirnie at second slip.

Kyle Verreynne (38) and Tristan Stubbs (20) steadied the innings with a 49-run partnership but once Verreynne was leg before to Young the wheels came off again. At 126-6, South Africa looked out of it but Smith made sure the Irish would have to wait.

The 29-year-old from Western Province, who made nought in his only other ODI against Afghanistan last month, made the most of his chance after being drafted in following Wiaan Mulder return home for personal reasons. Smith hammered his 91 from 93 balls with nine fours and four sixes before slicing Hume to Adair at third man.