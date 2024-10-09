Wednesday, October 09, 2024
SVI holds moot to foster constructive dialogue on global strategic issues

Our Staff Reporter
October 09, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  The Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) hosted a two-day international event to foster constructive dialogue on global strategic issues and share Pakistan’s policy perspectives with distinguished group of scholars and experts from around the world. The conference, Islamabad Non-Proliferation Conference 2024, was aimed at fostering constructive dialogue on global strategic issues and share Pakistan’s policy perspectives.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was the Chief Guest. The conference featured keynote addresses delivered by distinguished policymakers and practitioners from Pakistan including General Zubair Mehmood Hayat (Retired), Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Lt. Gen. Khalid Ahmed Kidwai, Advisor National Command Authority (NCA), and Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Sattar, Advisor, NCA. Participants included prominent international scholars from Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO RAS), Center for Energy and Security Studies (CENESS), Russia, China Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR),China, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, US, Royal United Services Institute(RUSI),UK, Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO-University), Saint Petersburg State University, Shanghai University, Peking University, University at Albany, State University of New York and University of Birmingham.



