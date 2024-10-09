Trainee Air Force plane crashes in Gadoon Amazai

Swabi - A trainee plane crashed in the mountainous and difficult terrain of Gadoon Amazai on Tuesday, according to officials from Rescue 1122.

Both trainee pilots successfully ejected from the plane using their parachutes and landed safely, though they were slightly injured. Local people assisted them in the initial stages.

The crash occurred in the Bar Kali area of Gandaf in Gadoon Amazai during a training mission. The plane crashed suddenly when it reached the hilly region.

In a video that went viral on social media, one of the locals said that both pilots appeared frightened due to the incident. They were immediately taken to a safe area by the locals. One of the pilots, holding his helmet in hand, was moved to safety by the people.

When contacted, Luqman Khan, one of the rescue officials, said that as soon as they received the information, their team, along with medical personnel, reached the crash site and participated in the rescue operation.

An official from the district administration said that the rescue teams and other officials reached the location promptly, despite Gadoon Amazai being a remote, mountainous region.

Both pilots were slightly injured and were given first aid in the Rescue 1122 ambulance. After receiving first aid, the pilots were transferred to a hospital via an army helicopter.

The injured pilots were identified as Zarq Khan, from Swabi district, and Uzair, from Punjab.

The trainee plane was completely destroyed. The exact cause of the crash is not yet known, but some officials suggested that it was likely due to a technical fault.