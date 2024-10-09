Trials of Lahore Youth Festival games to be held on 12th

LAHORE - The trials of Lahore Youth Festival games will be held at Punjab Stadium on October 12, 2024. Lahore Youth Festival will be held from November 7-9, 2024. The competitions of 10-km marathon, 4-km fun race, cycling, athletics (100m, discus throw, javelin throw, shot putt, long jump, triple jump and high jump), tug-of-war, tent pegging and gymnastics will be conducted during Lahore Youth Festival 2024.

The logo float of Lahore Youth Festival on Tuesday started its tour of different universities of provincial capital Under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab.

On the first day, the Lahore Youth Festival float visited University of Lahore, Beacon National University, Comsat University and Superior University.

University students, athletes and officials of universities welcomed the float in an overwhelming manner.

The float tour of Lahore Youth Festival will visit the top universities of Lahore till October 16.

The aim of the Lahore Youth Festival’s Logo Tour is to create awareness among students about the Lahore Youth Festival.