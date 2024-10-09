Wednesday, October 09, 2024
UK approves £10 million aid package to support Pakistan’s flood recovery efforts

9:45 PM | October 09, 2024
The UK High Commission has approved a £10 million funding package to assist Pakistan in recovering from the devastating floods caused by heavy rains.

The floods have resulted in over 350 deaths, more than 650 injuries, and significant damage to over 78,000 homes.

The aid will support recovery efforts across 13 affected districts, providing temporary shelter, essential supplies, and cash assistance.

The package also focuses on restoring access to clean drinking water, improving sanitation, repairing irrigation systems, and clearing debris from the impacted areas.

