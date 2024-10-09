United Insurance signs MoU with Destination Management Company

LAHORE - Pakistan’s leading insurance company United Insurance Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Destination Management Company. Chief executive of United Insurance Mian Shahid and CEO of Destination Management Company signed on this agreement. According to the details, DMC is a tour management company that is providing services for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan and outside Pakistan. Through this strategic partnership, DMC has expanded service offering by adding insurance product in the bucket list. It provides travel insurance, health insurance or domestic care to its customers at one place. Mian Shahid said that it has always been our priority and endeavor to provide insurance facilities as per market requirement. Through DMC, travelers can get the best health and travel insurance policies from United Insurance Company. CEO of DMC Zahra Bukhari said our vision is to revolutionize the travel experience and this collaboration is a significant step in this regard.