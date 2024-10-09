Won’t allow repeat of 2014 sit-in, PM warns PTI ahead of SCO summit

Shehbaz Sharif says govt will leave no stone unturned to make security of Chinese workers unreachable. Federal cabinet approves setting up of PM relief fund for Palestine, Lebanon.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday calling the recent protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf a replica of the 2014 sit-in by the party vowed that “gory tale” would not be allowed to repeat at any cost.

“Such incidents are a replica of 2014-15 incidents when a sit-in was staged for months and was not called off despite the announcement of the Chinese president’s visit to Pakistan without bothering about its impact on the country’s image and national economy... We will not allow it to be repeated. We will not tolerate it at any rate, at any cost. This is my promise. I will not let it happen,” the prime minister in his opening remarks at the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by him.

The prime minister drew cabinet members’ attention to an attack that took place near Karachi airport killing two Chinese engineers and injuring another, despite the government’s all-out efforts to ensure their security.

He apprised the meeting of his telephonic conversation with the Chinese ambassador in Islamabad and also a condolatory visit to the Chinese embassy where he reiterated his government’s assurance to leave no stone unturned to make the security of Chinese national “unreachable.”

Referring to the PTI protest, the prime minister said that the allegations were hurled against the government and attempts were made to create chaos at a time when the Chinese Premier was about to pay a bilateral visit and a Saudi delegation was also scheduled to visit Pakistan and MoUs and agreements worth $2 billion are expected to be signed.

The cabinet meeting offered Fateha for the security personnel martyred in different terrorist incidents.

The prime minister thanked China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their support in obtaining the IMF loan facility and also mentioned last week’s “successful” visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim when two sides agreed that Pakistan would export Halal meat and rice to Malaysia.

He said consequent to the “finest level” of teamwork, the IMF program had been approved, inflation was reduced from 32% to 6.9%, exports, remittances and IT exports were on surge and the stock exchange was skyrocketing. He said sabotaging all these efforts for the sake of their politics would be the biggest conspiracy to the country, he remarked.

Highlighting his government’s reform agenda, he mentioned the doubled number of tax return filers, broadening tax base and the digitisation of FBR.

He said oil prices had been reduced for the fifth time, and a Rs50 billion relief package was announced for the power consumers of the protected category, apart from the Punjab government’s Rs55 billion package on top of that.

He said on one side, the government was making efforts to stabilize the economy and kick-start its home-grown economic program, while on the other, KP chief minister was leading the saboteur gathering consisting of Afghan nationals and also using government officials. The protestors also carried out aerial firing and an official of Islamabad Police was martyred during the protest, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the peaceful and secure atmosphere was inevitable to attract investment.

Thanking the IMF chief for her support in approving the IMF facility for Pakistan, the prime minister said that she was also appreciative of the reforms introduced by the incumbent and the caretaker governments.

He mentioned the martyrdom of a lieutenant colonel and other security personnel, and said the government knew where the terrorists were being funded from.

PM Relief Fund for Palestine, Lebanon

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of Prime Minister Relief Fund for Palestine and Lebanon to extend assistance to the people of both countries suffering the barbarism of Israeli occupation forces.

The meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, instructed the State Bank of Pakistan to open a bank account for the purpose.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has been tasked to oversee the relief activities, according to a PM Office press release.

The federal cabinet was briefed about the status of the implementation of E-office in the federal ministries and departments. It was told that due to the implementation of the e-governance, Pakistan’s ranking in the UN’s E-governance Index has improved by 14 points.

The cabinet members were told that the implementation of e-office was underway in all 40 divisions of the federal government while it has become fully operational in some of the ministries.

The prime minister directed to further improve the e-office implementation which would be reviewed after two weeks. The federal cabinet endorsed an agreement on subsidies for the fisheries sector in light of the decisions of the World Trade Organization.

The meeting approved an agreement for declaring Pakistan’s Gwadar Port and Shanghai Port of China as sister ports.

It also okayed signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for political consultation between Pakistan’s foreign ministry and those of Rwanda and Ghana.

The cabinet approved to empower the Judicial Magistrate-1 of Gwadar and Hub to hear the cases of anti-narcotics, on the directives of Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court and recommendation of the law ministry.

The federal cabinet also endorsed the decisions made by Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on September 25, 2024; Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects on September 16, 2024; and Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises on October 1, 2024.