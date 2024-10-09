Youth dies in truck-bike collision

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN - A youth died after an over speeding truck hit a motorcycle here on Tuesday, police said.

According to details, the accident took place on Hyderabad near Kandra bus stop in Tando Muhammad Khan where a truck knocked down a motorcycle. The 15-year-old motorcyclist Shahzain s/o Bashir Leghari died on the spot in the accident. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Tando Muhammad Khan. The police impounded the truck, arrested the driver and after registering a case against him started investigations.