Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Youth dies in truck-bike collision

Our Staff Reporter
October 09, 2024
TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN  -  A youth died after an over speeding truck hit a motorcycle here on Tuesday, police said.

According to details, the accident took place on Hyderabad near Kandra bus stop in Tando Muhammad Khan where a truck knocked down a motorcycle. The 15-year-old motorcyclist Shahzain s/o Bashir Leghari died on the spot in the accident. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Tando Muhammad Khan. The police impounded the truck, arrested the driver and after registering a case against him started investigations.

Our Staff Reporter

