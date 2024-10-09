Youth festival activities start on CM’s direction

LAHORE - On the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the activities of Lahore Youth Festival have been started. In this regard, the unveiling of the logo and float of Lahore Youth Festival was organized at Beacon House University, University of Lahore, Superior University and COMSATS in which the interest of students was seen prominently. Robust enthusiasm was displayed by the youth while participating in the Youth Festival competitions. On this occasion, senior officers of the Sports Department and the Education Department informed the students about the benefits, aims and objectives of the Youth Festival and mode of participation. The students expressed their keen interest while participating in the Lahore Youth Festival competitions and appreciated the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide equal opportunities for the well-being and prosperity of the new generation. They also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister while appreciating the steps being taken by the Punjab government for the uplift of youth. On this occasion, the students acknowledged that CM Punjab’s initiative with regard to giving equal opportunities to the youth to test their skills will accrue far-reaching results. The heads of the educational institutions while expressing their opinion stated that the Lahore Youth Festival will not only provide entertainment but also promote the trend of healthy competitions among the youth.