RAWALPINDI - Two youngsters drowned in Soan River while swimming near Chakian, informed sources on Friday. The youngsters have been identified as Adeel and Saqlain, who both are cousins and residents of Model Town, Humak, they said. The local had alerted Rescue 1122 about the incident after which the divers conducted search operation in the Soan River, sources said. Rescue 1122 spokesman told media that search operation for two boys continued till filing of this report