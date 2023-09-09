Saturday, September 09, 2023
4 factories sealed over environmental violations in Hyderabad

Agencies
September 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A technical team of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) on Friday sealed four factories in the SITE area, Hyderabad, over environmental violations. According to SEPA Director General (DG) Naeem Ahmed Mughal, a factory manufacturing plastic shopping bags in Moro was sealed. The administration of the private hospitals of Shaheed Benazirabad was given a warning for not complying with the environmental laws. “All four factories were sealed for environmental violations,” SEPA DG Naeem Ahmed Mughal said.

