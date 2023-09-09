Saturday, September 09, 2023
528 power connections found involved in theft

September 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Operation against power thieves is ongo­ing in all circles of the Lahore Electric Supply Company un­der the supervision of Compa­ny’s Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider. According to LESCO sources here on Friday, during two days of the op­eration 528 connections were found involved in power theft. Applications for registering FIRs against power thieves had been submitted in relevant po­lice stations out of which 305 FIRs were registered. As many as 9 accused had been arrested while all connections had been disconnected and 1,678,826 units had been charged under detection bill head worth Rs 68,796,447. Prominent per­sonalities had also been found involved in power theft and their connections had been disconnected as well. It is per­tinent to mention here that operation is being carried out as per the direction of Federal Power Division. The LESCO Chief said that grand operation against power thieves would continue without any discrimi­nation. He said that LESCO offi­cials and employees who were patronising power thieves would be taken to task.

Law and order situation normal in Chitral: DC

