Saturday, September 09, 2023
6 dengue cases reported in Sargodha district

Our Staff Reporter
September 09, 2023
SARGODHA  -  A total of six dengue cases have been report­ed across Sargodha dis­trict this season so far.

This was stated in a district anti-dengue committee meeting held here on Friday with Additional Dep­uty Commissioner Fi­nance and Planning Shoaib Nisowana in the chair.

Chief Executive Of­ficer (CEO) Health Au­thority Dr Asad Aslam and other officers of departments concerned participated in the meeting. 

The meeting was told that a total of 54 cases were registered over vi­olation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised for den­gue control.

