6 dengue cases reported in Sargodha district

SARGODHA - A total of six dengue cases have been reported across Sargodha district this season so far.
This was stated in a district anti-dengue committee meeting held here on Friday with Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Shoaib Nisowana in the chair.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Asad Aslam and other officers of departments concerned participated in the meeting.
The meeting was told that a total of 54 cases were registered over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised for dengue control.