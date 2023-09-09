750,000 children vaccinated in anti-polio campaign in Lahore, Pindi

LAHORE - Special polio campaign being organised in two districts of Punjab has entered in crucial catch-up stage today (Saturday). After four days of campaign more than 750,000 children have been vaccinated in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The campaign is being held in selected areas of the mega districts which includes 130 union councils of Rawalpindi and only 29 union councils of Lahore. As part of the activ­ity, called Outbreak Response, more than 7500 polio vaccina­tors are going house to house to vaccinate more than 952,000 children. The seven-day cam­paign was started on Septem­ber 4 after national laboratory confirmed presence of polio virus in environmental samples of Lahore. Genomic sequencing results shared by the national laboratory confirmed that the virus is linked to Kandahar, Afghanistan. Five polio environmen­tal samples have tested positive this year from Lahore and Rawalpindi i.e two from Rawalpindi and three from Lahore. Sequencing results sug­gest that all five samples, except one, have been linked to polio virus cluster YB3A which is ac­tive in Afghanistan. The fifth sample which test­ed positive way back in January in Lahore was however found linked with the cluster YB3C which is active in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The district was declared clear of the virus the fol­lowing month in February after successful imple­mentation of campaign. “The sequencing results prove that Punjab is at the risk of virus importa­tion from endemic zones”, underlined head of the polio eradication programme in Punjab and Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Mr Khizer Afzaal. “Although Punjab is free of polio cases for three years, but inter­mittent incidences of positive samples suggest that we can­not be complacent yet”, the EOC head underlined. In his state­ment Mr Khizer instructed dis­trict officials to focus on sweep­ing all areas especially where vulnerable and priority groups reside. The catch-up days need to be fully utilized to reach every child, he directed. The EOC head reiterated that polio eradication was government’s top priority which was vividly evident from the involvement of top political and bureaucratic leadership. Pun­jab has recently wrapped up a campaign in Attock, Rawalpindi and Mianwali. Nearly two million chil­dren were vaccinated in the campaign. As per the SOPS, three responses are required to block polio virus spread in the wake of positive environmental samples. This is the second response in Rawalpindi and first in Lahore after detection of polio viruses.