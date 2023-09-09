Saturday, September 09, 2023
ACs, magistrates conduct crackdown against beggars  

APP
September 09, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Assistant commissioners and magistrates under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon have arrested 22 professional beggars from different areas of the city. The Assistant Commissioner Rural arrested five beggars from Lohi Bher and two beggars from Humak area. Assistant Commissioner Shalimar arrested 15 beggars from the F-10 area.  The beggars were arrested and transferred to the police station while the minor children were sent to the Edhi Center, an ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Friday. This is not the first time that a crackdown on beggars has been conducted in Islamabad. In recent years, the city has seen a growing number of beggars, many of whom are professional beggars who are not actually in need of help.  The latest crackdown is part of the government’s efforts to discourage the growing trend of beggary and make the city a more livable place.  The authorities have also said that they will provide assistance to those who are willing to give up begging and find other means of livelihood.

APP

