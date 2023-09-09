Saturday, September 09, 2023
Another success of ‘Mera Pyaara App’ team, reunited Afghan girl with family

APP
September 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   A girl who came to Pakistan in search of a job from Afghanistan was reunited with her team.Accord­ing to the details, an unknown woman from Afghanistan killed a 30-year-old girl named Mer­sal.The woman ran away leav­ing Sherakot, Lahore. Shirakot police station handed over the woman named Mer­sal to Bilqis Edhi Homes. According to the traffic po­lice spokesperson, the traffic team visited Balqis Edhi Homes for the data of missing children and persons. The traffic team met 30-year-old Mursal, who has been living in Edhi Homes for one and a half years. A 30-year-old Afghan woman, Mursal, did not under­stand any language except Persian. Traffic Wardens Muhammad Shahid and Faisal conducted various interviews of the Afghan woman by taking the ser­vices of an interceptor under their help, but with­out success.A month later, the traffic wardens had a chance meeting with the Afghan governor during the Afghanistan-Bangladesh cricket match.

Law and order situation normal in Chitral: DC

APP

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1694138792.jpg

