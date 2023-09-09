Saturday, September 09, 2023
ATC sends eight accused to jail for identification parade

September 09, 2023
LAHORE   -   An anti-terror­ism court (ATC) on Friday sent eight accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand for an identifi­cation parade in a case of attack­ing Askari Tower, during May-9 violence. Earlier, the police pro­duced Irfan Jameel, Muhammad Saeed Shah, Shehroze Zaheer, Arshad, Muhammad Owais, Mu­hammad Jilal, Ghulam Qasim and Muhammad Hamza before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan with covered faces. The investigation officer submitted that the ac­cused were involved in Askari Tower attack case and they were hiding to avoid arrest. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identifi­cation parade. At this, the court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail on 14-day ju­dicial remand for identification parade. The court ordered for producing the accused on ex­piry of the remand term, on Sept 22. The Gulberg police had reg­istered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.

Law and order situation normal in Chitral: DC

