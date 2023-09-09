Aziz Bhatti Shaheed XI win Defence Day Basketball Tournament 

LAHORE -Ma­jor Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Nishan Haider XI defeated Captain Sarwar Shaheed Nis­han Haider XI by 54-48 points to win the Pakistan Defence Day Basketball Tournament played at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh. The event was spon­sored by Commissioner Kara­chi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and was organized by Kara­chi Basketball Association (KBBA) in collaboration with Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club. Governor Ro­tary Club Muhammad Hanif Khan was the chief guest and distributed the prizes among the winners and top perform­ers. On this occasion, Shahida Parveen Kayani, Khalid Jameel Shamsi. Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Ahmed Ali Rajput, Gh­ulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, Shagufta Ahmed and Ghulam Yasin were also present. In the final, Haji Muaz Ashraf scored 18 points, Abdul Samad scored 14 points, Yash Kumar 12 and Andre Turner 8 points, while for the runner-up team, Dani­yal Khan Marwat scored 14 points, Rajkumar Lakhwani 11 points, Hamza Khawaja and Bariz Hussain 10 points each. Meanwhile, a delegation of KBBA will meet with IGP Sindh Raja Rafat Mukhtar at Police Head Office under the leadership of President Gh­ulam Muhammad Khan.