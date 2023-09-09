Balochistan CM directs to enhance scope of inquiry against corruption in govt sectors

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki here on Friday instructed to enhance the scope of inquiry against corruption and financial irregularities in the government departments.
“Balochistan cannot afford corruption and wastage in the use of public resources,” he said while chairing a performance review meeting of Balochistan Anti-Corruption Establishment.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and other concerned officials. Secretary S&GA Babar Khan and DG Sohail Anwar Hashmi briefed the meeting on the occasion. The caretaker chief minister clarified that during the caretaker regime, there would be zero tolerance for corruption and the financial corruption in Balochistan must be eradicated. The chief minister directed that departments and institutions should improve their financial affairs and correct irregularities. “In Balochistan, the concept of punishment will be put into practice,” he said and added that good officers should be encouraged and immediate action would be taken against officers and officials involved in corruption with the aim to make Balochistan a corruption free province. The CM said that due to lack of action against the officials involved in malpractices and financial irregularities, it was important to identify the black sheep in the government departments. He said that corrupt elements were darkening the future of Balochistan.
During the meeting, it was decided to make the anti-corruption organisation more dynamic and active. There is a dire need to make this institution on modern lines where experts from other departments will be brought on deputation.
It also gave instruction to the sitting body to immediately deal with the cases under investigation by taking the details of the completed projects from the Planning and Development Department. It was also decided that investigations would be initiated against those who have stolen money from the public through fake housing schemes.
BALOCHISTAN CM CALLS FOR MORE EFFORTS TO IMPROVE LITERACY RATE
Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday called for more efforts to improve the literacy rate and to enroll a maximum number of out-of-school children to promote education for a better and prosperous future of the country. In a statement on the occasion of International Literacy Day, the chief minister said the nation which wanted to develop, focused on the promotion of education. He said the purpose of celebrating this day at the global level was to enlighten the world with the benefits of education and create awareness to promote literacy. Ali Mardan stressed that optimum resources and efforts should be utilised to introduce the modern modes of education besides imparting the best digital training to the students. He said millions of children are deprived of education every year due to economic, social and other reasons in the country. He called for collective efforts by all the stakeholders to strengthen non-formal education besides formal one to impart technical education and skills among the youth to overcome the difficulties as many of them were unable to get education to matric level.
He said the role of the non-formal education department is also important to reduce the illiteracy ratio and ensure education for all in the province. The literacy rate in Balochistan has increased over the past two decades due to educational awareness among the people. Ali Mardan said efforts should be taken to reduce the dropout rate from schools and ensure a suitable environment for learning. He added that according to an estimate, 2.5 million children are deprived of education in the country.