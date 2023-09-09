CM Naqvi joins thousands in closing prayer of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs celebrations

LAHORE - The tranquil conclusion of the 3-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri marked the night with a closing prayer. Among the participants were Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Sena­tor Ishaq Dar, provincial ministers, and a multitude of devotees. Provin­cial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir and Amir Mir, along with the Inspector Gen­eral of Police, Commissioner of Lahore Division, Secretary of Auqaf, CCPO, Ulemas, religious figures, and numerous devotees also joined in the con­cluding prayer. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi offered a special prayer for the progress and prosperity of the nation, as well as for lasting peace and stability. A heartfelt prayer was also extended for the elevation of the sta­tus of courageous soldiers who have sacrificed for the defence and peace of the country. Mufti Ramzan Sialvi led the final prayer. Reflecting on the successful conclusion, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude, stating that the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri concluded with great success. He lauded Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Na­sir, his team, and the relevant authorities for their impeccable arrange­ments for the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.