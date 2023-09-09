CM sets aggressive timelines for hospital upgrades across Punjab

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday presided over a meeting to discuss the upgradation of several hospitals. The chief minister set forth a deadline for the completion of upgrades for Nishtar Hospital Multan, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, and Allied Hospital Faisalabad. He emphasized that Nishtar Hospital Multan should undergo com­prehensive improvements by January 15, and the project for Nishtar Hospital 2 should be finalized within the next three months. The chief minister stressed the utmost quality in construction work.

Furthermore, he outlined plans for the refurbishment of surgical, medi­cal wards, outdoor facilities, and other sections of Allied Hospital Faisalabad. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the delay in the upgrade of Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Chief Minister Naqvi direct­ed that the entire project be completed by January 31. He urged Commissioner Faisalabad to expedite the upgradation process. In addition, the Old Block, OPD, and indoor ward of Holy Family Hospi­tal Rawalpindi are slated for improve­ments. The Chief Minister stressed uniformity in the upgrade plans for all hospitals. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi received a briefing on the progress of hospital upgrades. In attendance were Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Dr. Javed Akram, Chief Secretary, Chairman of Planning and Development, Secretary of Health, Secretary of Local Govern­ment and Community Devel­opment, Secretary of Finance, Communication and Works, Commis­sioner of Lahore Division, along with other relevant officials. Commissioners of Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala participated in the meeting via video link.

CM OVERSAW ARRANGEMENTS FOR CHEHLUM, URS

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi did continuous moni­toring of the arrangements being made on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hus­sain (RA) and the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). CM Mohsin Naqvi remained on the site for approximately six hours and personally monitored all the arrangements. Mohsin Naqvi firstly reviewed arrangements being made on the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and later inspected arrangements of the main procession of the Chehlum of Haz­rat Imam Hussain (RA).