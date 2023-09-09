Collective efforts vital to put country in right direction: Aneeq Ahmad

LAHORE - Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmad, during a visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), said here on Friday that as a nation, collective efforts were required to put the country in the right direction. He said, “Pakistanis are peace-loving people and we welcome people with open heart.” He said all segments of society felt pain of the Jaranwala incident. He said the Pakistan flag was incomplete if white part was missing in it. Aneeq Ahmad said, “Our religious scholars open doors of mosques for their Christian brothers just to tell that Islam is a progressive religion, it welcomes people and tells them that Islam provides everyone with help in times of distress.” The caretaker minister said that the country was passing through difficult times, and added that nations did face crises and challenges in their lives. There was need to help people get rid of distress, the minister said adding that strategies were being evolved which would yield good results.