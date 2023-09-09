Contempt case against Islamabad IGP fixed for hearing for arresting Mazari

A contempt of court case against IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan has been fixed for hearing for arresting former minister Shireen Mazari despite court order.

Islamabad High Court has fixed the case for September 28, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case.

IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan has submitted an unconditional apology in this case. The court will take a decision whether to proceed against him or to accept his apology on the next date of hearing.

In May, Shireen Mazari was arrested despite court order. The Islamabad High Court had barred the police from arresting the former federal minister.