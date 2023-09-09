Saturday, September 09, 2023
Court extends 7-day remand of Asad Jillani in Fatima Murder case

APP
September 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Khairpur extended the 7-day remand of Pir Asad Shah and the facilitator in the murder case of innocent Fatima Furriro.
After the completion of the earlier remand, accused Asad Shah and his facilitator Imtiaz Mirani were brought before ATC in a strict security cover on Friday. On the request of Bachal Kazi, the investigation officer in Fatima Furriro’s case about the alleged torture of an underage domestic worker in Rani Pur, the judge extended seven days further physical remand of the main accused Asad Shah and Imtiaz Mirani.

APP

