Customs foils smuggling bid of foreign goods worth 20 millions

KARACHI-The Pakistan Customs authorities on Friday claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid of a huge quantity of foreign goods.

According to a spokesman for Pakistan Customs, the Customs Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) staff at the Mochko checkpost signalled a bus coming from Quetta to stop, on which the driver tried to speed up the bus instead of stopping, so the mobile squad stationed at the Mochko chased the bus and succeeded in stopping it at some distance. Meanwhile, the driver escaped in a car, taking cover from the bus.

The customs staff took the bus to the Mochko checkpost for detailed checking. As a result of checking, special hidden cavities made in the bus were revealed and various smuggled items of high value were recovered. The recovered goods include 29,200 motor car plugs, a motorcycle carburettor motorcycle chain 60 cartons, 150 tires of different sizes and brands, 684 pairs of joggers shoes of different brands and sizes, an electric toaster 264 pieces,14800 pouches of Indian snuff, Iranian tea 2050 kg, American almonds 360 kg, plastic toys 120 kg, chocolate 64 kg and foreign leather 1800