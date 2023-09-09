DC orders crackdown on dengue breeding sites

ISLAMABAD-Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday ordered a crackdown on dengue breeding sites to prevent the spread of dengue here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner East Usman Ashraf and Dr. Sania Hamid visited different areas of the city along with anti-dengue teams.

ICT Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Tabasim said that the teams destroyed dengue larvae from different places and arrested two persons for negligence and providing a favourable environment for dengue and also warned the management of PHA I-11 flats.

Additional Deputy Commissioner East Usman Ashraf said that the same location will be reviewed again after three days and strict action will be taken against those who do not follow the instructions related to dengue.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the anti-dengue teams and ensure that their surroundings are clean and free of mosquito breeding sites.

The Deputy Commissioner has urged the citizens to take preventive measures against dengue, such as using mosquito nets, wearing long sleeves, and getting rid of stagnant water.

He has also asked the citizens to report any dengue-related negligence to the authorities.