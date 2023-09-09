Saturday, September 09, 2023
Dengue awareness walk held

Our Staff Reporter
September 09, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KHYBER  -  To sensitize tribesmen to the disease, a Dengue awareness walk was conducted here in District Headquarters Hospital Landi Kotal on Friday. The activity was organized by the health department, and beside Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Jamshed Sherani, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Landi Kotal, Rameez Ali Shah, health and Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) officials, and people from different walks of life participated in it. The participants marched from the administration block to the main gate of the health centre to alert the dwellers of the illness.

