Dismissive Approach

In what is being considered as an unprecedented move, the Senate secretariat has rejected the requisition of the house to discuss the recent Jaranwala incident due to ‘mismatched signatures’. In doing so, it has given more weight to the narrative of an unwillingness of authorities to address or discuss the atrocities that were committed, irrespective of how false they may be. Given that verification of said signatures was a rather easy task to perform, there is immense confusion as to why the secretariat did not do so?

Just a few weeks ago, the lives of Christians living in Jaranwala were altered forever after a mob destroyed 21 churches and countless homes, leaving hundreds devastated. The country quickly condemned the violence, and urged the authorities to take action. In fact, this push for accountability became stronger after a priest was shot at during a church service in the same area a few days ago. Evidently, there seems to be an inherent problem of intolerance in Jaranwala and rooting it out is a matter of great urgency.

Accordingly, 27 members of the Senate had signed a requisition to bring the matter up for discussions especially after the Supreme Court had decided to take the issue on as well. To have this requisition rejected purely on the basis of a few mismatched signatures should siren alarms. Surely, verifying signatures or confirming with the members could not have been an impossible task, nor could it have been time consuming. For the authorities to dismiss it, without even making a plea for confirmation seems to be rather ignorant, as pointed out by many parties including the PPP. In doing so, it has only strengthened the perception that those in positions of authority have little to no interest in protecting minority rights.

Over the past few months, we have worked tirelessly to condemn the growing Islamophobic sentiments across the world and have preached inter-faith harmony and tolerance. It is a shame to see that we fail to uphold these ideals within our borders, rendering this demand for peace rather ironic as a result. If what we desire is better treatment across the world where Muslims form a minority, then we must set an example from here at home. Granting minorities freedoms, and their basic rights, is a basic demand and perhaps the least we should be doing is green-lighting a requisition to address the horrible crimes committed against them.