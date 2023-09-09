Dollar to gradually come down during next few days: Governor

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said mafias and their system would not be allowed to operate any more in the province and stern action would be initiated against them.

This he said while addressing a press conference with the leaders of business community here at Governor House. Chairman Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Motiwala was also present on the occasion. Governor further said that Chief of Army Staff General Asim Muneer has decided to focus on economic terrorism alongside combating terrorism on borders. “He has reiterated that everyone should concentrate on reviving economy as it was essential for survival of the country,” Governor added. He further said that the country needed all us in these testing times. “Each and everyone should put Pakistan first at all costs,” he stressed.

Tessori said that he was thankful for the trust of business community and was trying to resolve their energy related problems.”I have held meetings with caretaker Prime Minister and caretaker Ministers for finance, energy and industries in Islamabad and conveyed them the recommendations of KCCI regarding their issues,” he informed. He said that power tariff was the main issue of business community and it was discussed in details with the concerned authorities in Islamabad, he added. Governor told that all three concerned federal caretaker ministers would be visiting Karachi in the coming week and would hold detailed discussions on the issues of business community.”

“I would also be visiting Islamabad again on coming Monday to follow up the decisions made after the consultation,” he further said. He said that Karachi had been neglected during past decades and it was the time to resolve all issues of financial hub of the country. “If Karachi progresses the country would progress,” he observed. Replying to a question about US dollar, Governor said that its exchange rate had been decreased in past four days and in coming days it would further come down to around Rs300. “PIA and other state owned entities will be privatised as they are constantly operating in deficit,” he further replied. Replying to another question about IT courses and his other initiatives, Governor said that Bell of Hope and IT courses would continue as it would be impossible to end these public welfare initiatives, after him. “The classes for IT courses would soon commence,” he informed. Later, Governor along with businessmen delegation and media visited the site for IT course classes.