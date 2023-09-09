Elimination of street crimes top priority, says Interior Minister

KARACHI-Sindh’s Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz on Friday visited the Defence Police Station.

Caretaker Minister for Tourism, Climate, Environment, and Coastal Development Arshad Wali also accompanied the interim home minister. On the occasion, a 10-member delegation of community members also met the Home Minister and briefed him about the project in detail. The community delegation was led by Murad Soni. The minister reviewed the Monitoring Center established under Community Policing. Murad Soni briefed that the cameras installed cover the entire jurisdiction of the Defence Police Station. 157 cameras of 4 megapixels were installed. He apprised that this was the sixth project in Karachi. In North Nazimabad, Azizabad, Nazimabad, Malir City, Soldier Bazar areas, such control centers were already working successfully. Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz said the cooperation and coordination between the community and the police was of utmost importance in the fight against crime. He said Murad Soni and his team’s efforts were commendable. This project should be started in the whole Karachi.

Haris Nawaz said the government will take swift action against all illegal immigrants. Elimination of street crime and drugs was a top priority for the government. The minister said new police officers had been deployed and citizens would notice a difference in terms of street crime. The work on Safe City project was underway at a fast pace. Meanwhile, the Caretaker Home Minister of Sindh on Friday announced to initiate a crackdown against criminals and drug peddlers from Monday. The caretaker home minister Sindh – Haris Nawaz – stated that a crackdown against the street criminals and drug peddlers will be started from next week, adding that the Police and Rangers will be deployed on the streets to protect the citizens of Karachi.

“Wherever extortionists and drug dealers are found in these areas, we will take decisive action against them,” Nawaz maintained, following the announcement of the crackdown, signaling a strict enforcement of the law. While addressing concerns about his statements, Nawaz clarified that his remarks were taken out of context, he said that, “My statements were misrepresented in the media. I am deeply committed to improving the security and safety of our citizens.” Nawaz also emphasised the need for citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and avoid resisting when faced with armed criminals. He stated that “When faced with armed criminals, citizens should avoid to resist and instead report the incidents to the polic