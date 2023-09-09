Saturday, September 09, 2023
Ex-MPA nabbed for stealing electricity

293 power pilferers caught in a day in Multan region

Our Staff Reporter
September 09, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Multan Electric Power Compa­ny (MEPCO) Friday nabbed 293 power pilferers including two political figures during a spe­cial crackdown launched across the region on daily basis as per directives of the government.

Teams constituted by MEPCO administration launched crack­down in all eight circles of the company’s region in which former Member Provincial As­sembly (MPA) Mian Alamdar Qureshi in Muzaffargarh and a candidate for MPA ship, Rana Muhammad Irfan from Kabirwa­la were caught for stealing elec­tricity through direct wires.

According to MEPCO offi­cials, 47 pilferers had been ap­prehended in Multan circle, 47 in DG Khan, 22 in Vehari, 26 in Bahawalpur, 22 in Sahiwal, 30 in Rahim Yar Khan, 43 in Mu­zaffargarh, 17 in Bahawalnagar and 14 pilferers have been nabbed in Khanewal circle dur­ing the crackdown.

A fine of over Rs16.6 million has been imposed on the pilfer­ers while applications for reg­istration of First Information Report (FIR) against them have also been lodged with police stations concerned. 

MEPCO official said that can­didate for MPA Rana Muham­mad Irfan was stealing electric­ity through direct wires at his tube-well connection, adding that when the team attempted to disconnect the illegal con­nection, his followers and rela­tives tortured the team.

A MEPCO official Saeed Akhtar got serious injuries during manhandling. An ap­plication has been submit­ted with police stations con­cerned for registration of FIR against them.

Our Staff Reporter

