Ex-MPA nabbed for stealing electricity

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Friday nabbed 293 power pilferers including two political figures during a special crackdown launched across the region on daily basis as per directives of the government.
Teams constituted by MEPCO administration launched crackdown in all eight circles of the company’s region in which former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Alamdar Qureshi in Muzaffargarh and a candidate for MPA ship, Rana Muhammad Irfan from Kabirwala were caught for stealing electricity through direct wires.
According to MEPCO officials, 47 pilferers had been apprehended in Multan circle, 47 in DG Khan, 22 in Vehari, 26 in Bahawalpur, 22 in Sahiwal, 30 in Rahim Yar Khan, 43 in Muzaffargarh, 17 in Bahawalnagar and 14 pilferers have been nabbed in Khanewal circle during the crackdown.
A fine of over Rs16.6 million has been imposed on the pilferers while applications for registration of First Information Report (FIR) against them have also been lodged with police stations concerned.
MEPCO official said that candidate for MPA Rana Muhammad Irfan was stealing electricity through direct wires at his tube-well connection, adding that when the team attempted to disconnect the illegal connection, his followers and relatives tortured the team.
A MEPCO official Saeed Akhtar got serious injuries during manhandling. An application has been submitted with police stations concerned for registration of FIR against them.