Fares of Shalimar Express reduced significantly

KHANEWAL - Pakistan Railway Head­quarters Lahore has issued a new fare table in which the fare for the economy class of the Shalimar Express train has been reduced sig­nificantly. According to the notification, the fare from Khanewal to Faisalabad has been reduced from Rs1,050 to Rs750, Khanewal to La­hore Rs1,450 to Rs1,050, Khanewal to Rahim Yar Khan Rs1,450 to Rs1,100, Khanewal to Rohri Rs2,050 to Rs1,650, Khanewal to Nawabshah Rs2,350 to Rs1,850, Khanewal to Hyderabad Rs2,700 to Rs2,100, while the fare from Khanewal to Karachi has been cut from Rs3,250 to Rs2,350. Similarly, the fare from Bahawalpur to Faisalabad has lessened from Rs1,450 to Rs1050, Bahawalpur to Lahore from Rs1,700 to Rs1,250, Baha­walpur to Khanpur Rs900 to Rs600, Bahawalpur to Rahim Yar Khan Rs1,050 to Rs750, Bahawalpur to Rohri Rs1,450 to Rs1,100, Bahawalpur to Nawab­shah Rs2,050 to Rs1,650, Bahawalpur to Hyderabad Rs2,300 to Rs1,800, and the fare from Bahawalpur to Karachi has lessened from Rs2,700 to Rs2,100, added the notification.