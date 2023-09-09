FM Jilani to chair CYMM in London next week

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will chair the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting (CYMM) being held in London from September 12 to 15. The Commonwealth Secretariat is conven­ing the Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting as Pakistan assumes the Chair of the meeting and plays an active part in setting the agenda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Sum­mit to be held next year in Samoa, a Foreign Office statement said.

The theme of the meeting is “Aim Higher: De­livering More for Young People in the Common­wealth”. It aligns with the United Nations Sustain­able Development Goals. While in London, the foreign minister is also expected to meet with par­ticipating ministers and high-ranking officials of the Commonwealth. Pakistan attaches great im­portance to the Commonwealth and its flagship Commonwealth Youth Programme, which is mark­ing its fiftieth anniversary. Pakistan is committed to economic empowerment and meaningful en­gagement of youth, particularly as the Common­wealth and the Government of Pakistan commem­orate 2023 as the “Year of Youth”.