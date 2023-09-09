Gold rate down by Rs4,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs4,000 and was sold at Rs212,500 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs216,500 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 3,430 to Rs 182,184 from Rs.185,614 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 167,002 from Rs 170,146 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price per tola and 10 grams silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $1,923 from $1,921, the Association reported.