Gold rate down by Rs4,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs4,000 and was sold at Rs212,500 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs216,500 on the pre­vious day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 3,430 to Rs 182,184 from Rs.185,614 where­as the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 167,002 from Rs 170,146 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price per tola and 10 grams sil­ver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $1,923 from $1,921, the Association reported.