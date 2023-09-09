Govt prepares plan for revival of cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD-In a bid to revive the national culture and literary heritage in the country, the National Heritage & Culture Division has devised a comprehensive plan.

The plan was unveiled in a meeting held here under the chair of Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah. The meeting was attended by Division Joint Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries and Heads all attached departments including Pakistan Academy of Letters, National Language Promotion Department, Quaid-i-Azam Academy, Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Lok Virsa, Iqbal Academy Pakistan, National Library of Pakistan, Quaid Mazar Management Board, Urdu Dictionary Board, National Academy of Performing Arts and National Library of Pakistan.

The meeting discussed in detail various initiatives being planned as per the vision of the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture.

The meeting also discussed a three-day national-level conference on cultural education and literature with focus on Pakistani children and youth and to be organized very soon.

The minister directed all the departments to collaboratively create an annual calendar of youth focusing leadership programs and cultural events like artist camps, youth festivals, talent hunt, film festival, music concerts, exhibition, youth leadership conferences, theatres etc, spanning various art forms and coordinate inter department efforts to enhance the impact on youth.

Federal Minister Jamal Shah said that as per revival plan, mentorship programs would be established connecting youth with senior artists and mentors to preserve and promote cultural heritage.

He said that calligraphy courses would be initiated in Madrassahs to infuse aesthetics into the minds of young Madrassah students.

The minister said that youth volunteer groups and forums would be established to actively engage with relevant departments, fostering their future leadership roles in promoting inclusivity.

He said that a talent hunt show would be started in collaboration with PTV and PBC.

The minister said that youth would also be given excellence awards and prizes. He also proposed establishing a heritage channel for promotion of cultural and literary heritage.

The meeting also discussed rehabilitation of cultural infrastructure in Islamabad Capital Territory and energizing the creative economy by turning them into hubs of activities, creating employment opportunities for artists in all fields as a model to also encourage provinces to follow it.

The minister said the Division in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, PNCA and PBC would also plan to establish a National Music Academy.

The meeting also discussed developing listed Archeological sites to attract foreign investment to realize the true potential of these cultural resources as vehicles of national integration, peace and prosperity for the country.