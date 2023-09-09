Healthcare transparency ensured under Sehat Card Plus: KP Secy Health

Peshawar - Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam, has reaffirmed the commitment to providing healthcare services without discrimination to all residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Sahat Card Plus program. These efforts are part of a comprehensive plan to improve healthcare accessibility and transparency in the region.

Under the Sahat Card Plus initiative, treatment facilities continue to be accessible to everyone, ensuring that no one is left behind. The program has been designed to offer quality healthcare services to all residents, regardless of their economic status.

Key highlights of the Sahat Card Plus program include:

Transparency and Sustainability: Proposals have been developed and approved by the provincial cabinet to enhance the program’s transparency and ensure its sustainability. These reforms are aimed at bringing greater transparency to the healthcare program, making it more effective in reaching those in need.

Free Secondary Treatment: As part of these reforms, secondary treatment will be provided free of cost to the entire population. This means that residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can access essential healthcare services without financial barriers.

Priority Treatment for the Underprivileged: The program places a priority on serving the underprivileged. Approximately 65% of the poor population will receive priority treatment, ensuring that those most in need receive the care they deserve.

Cost-Sharing for Affluent Population: To sustain the program, a cost-sharing mechanism will be implemented. Those who can afford it, approximately 35% of the population, will contribute to the cost of priority treatment. Enhanced Hospital Selection: The selection procedure for hospitals has been strengthened to guarantee transparency and the provision of quality treatment.

Specific medical procedures and operations will be exclusively available in government hospitals, further ensuring high-quality care.

Efficient Complaint Resolution: A comprehensive procedure has been established for the swift resolution of public complaints. This ensures that any concerns or issues raised by the public are addressed in a timely and effective manner.

Secretary Health emphasized that these reforms will not only bring transparency and sustainability to the Sahat Card Plus project but also pave the way for its continuation permanently.