Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

HONG KONG - Hong Kong was flooded by the heaviest rainfall in near­ly 140 years on Friday, leav­ing the city’s streets and some subway stations un­der water and forcing its schools to close. Just across the border, authorities in China’s tech hub Shen­zhen recorded the heaviest rains since records began in 1952. Climate change has increased the intensity of tropical storms, experts say, with more rain and stronger gusts leading to flash floods and coastal damage. The heavy rains in Hong Kong started on Thursday and in the hour leading up to mid­night, the city’s weather ob­servatory recorded hourly rainfall of 158.1 millimetres at its headquarters, the highest since records began in 1884. On Friday after­noon, the Hospital Author­ity said at least 110 people were hospitalised due to in­juries, with four in serious condition. A man was found unconscious off the shore of western Hong Kong Island and declared dead at the hospital, though authorities were still investigating if the death was flood-related. The city’s highest rainstorm warning level, “black”, was hoisted for a record-break­ing 16 hours before being lowered at 3:40 pm Friday, with rainfall mostly easing by late afternoon. “It’s abso­lutely shocking,” said Jacky, 52, who lives in the Wong Tai Sin district with his elderly parents. “I don’t remember floods ever being this bad in our district.” “The bottom floor of the mall is complete­ly flooded, the water level is higher than the storefronts... it’s turned our day into cha­os,” he added. Authorities issued flash flood warnings, with emergency services conducting rescue opera­tions in parts of the territo­ry. “Residents living in close proximity to rivers should stay alert to weather con­ditions and should consider evacuation” if their homes are flooded, the observato­ry said. It also warned of po­tential landslips, telling mo­torists to “keep away from steep slopes or retaining walls”. Hong Kong’s stock exchange cancelled all trad­ing sessions on Friday.